East Lansing lays off 125 employees

The city of East Lansing laid off 125 employees today. Most of these workers are seasonal like lifeguards, crossing guards, and some library workers.

The Mayor of East Lansing Ruth Beier says when closing down all of the non-essential work took effect, East Lansing kept its employees on.

However, since the stay at home order has been extended they are unsure of when people will return to work, so cuts had to be made.

“We’re going to be staying home for a longer time than we thought, we issued these lay offs and they’re almost all summer related or part time people,” says Mayor Beier.

The workers may be eligible for unemployment depending on the circumstances.