EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, East Lansing city leaders heard a list of 31 recommendations from the independent oversight commission.

It’s the first report to suggest how the department can improve its day-to-day operations as issues in policing become a hot topic in cities around the country.

“It’s a problem that permeates the United States and it’s bigger than East Lansing,” said ELIPOC chair Erick Williams.

The 80 page report was a deep dive into the use of force in the police department, racial disparities and issues in tracking that data.

The report looked at how that force was used.

According to last year’s numbers, there were 140 incidents involving 167 people, 56% of those cases, the department used force involving Black people.

In 36%, of cases the person was white. In 8% of the cases, the race of the person was other or unknown. 25% of all incidents happened during a mental health crisis, according to the report.

“It seems to me that 56% of these people being African American is not what it should be,” said Williams.

Some of the major changes include improving how the department collects data on use-of-force incidents, saying they should also include who was involved and how that case was reviewed.

The commission wants to work with the East Lansing Police Department to find a better system by 2024. They also suggested a study on the April 2020 officer-involved shooting outside of a Meijer store to find ways to prevent similar incidents.

The report called for regular reporting by the police department on use of force events, officer initiated stops, traffic stops and complaints to “ensure adequate capacity and funding for regular quantitative analysis of these topics.”

“It’s going to take a lot of work to change the culture that we have,” said Williams.

Mayor Ron Bacon said he wants more reviews of the data to get a clearer picture of what’s leading to the disparities.

He said overall, he’s thankful for the work behind the report and looks forward to what’s ahead with expanded research.

Vice-chair Chris Root said the commission’s next task is drafting up specific changes in department’s use of force policy. Officials expect to bring in community input during a workshop this fall.