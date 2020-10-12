East Lansing Library reopens for in-person visits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Public Library reopened its doors to the public today after several months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be restrictions, however. No more than 40 people can be in the building at once, and those visits can’t last longer than 30 minutes.

All patrons ages 5-years and older, will be required to wear masks or face coverings while in the building unless unable to for medical reasons.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

Curbside pickup and mail services will also continue.