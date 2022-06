EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Public Library will be operating as a cooling center this week.

WLNS forecasts show that temps could reach as high as 97 this week, with average temperatures in the mid-to-high 80s.

In response to the possible heatwave, the East Lansing Library located on 950 Abbott Road will open its doors as a cooling center during its regular hours:

Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m.-9:00p.m., and Friday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more, click here.