East Lansing man arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit announced the arrest of William Paul Bergdolt, 21, of East Lansing for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Bergdolt was arrested after an investigation with the Ingham County Probation Department. After a routine search of Bergdolt’s apartment resulted in the uncovering of evidence of child sexually abusive material.

Bergdolt was on probation for another matter.

Bergdolt was charged with three counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in the 55th District Court on Tuesday and was issued a $15,000 cash surety bond.

If convicted, Bergdolt faces up to 20 years in prison for the child pornography and 10-20 years for each charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

All suspects are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have any information regarding child sexual exploitation you can report it to the CyberTipLine.