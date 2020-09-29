East Lansing Man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 48-year-old East Lansing man, Sean Conrade, turned himself in and was arraigned September 16 during a Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation.

Conrade was charged with one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber tip. Further investigation led to locating a residence in Ingham County where Conrade resided. A search of the home netted internet capable devices and evidence containing child sexually abusive material.

If convicted, Conrade faces up to 10 years in prison for child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, 10 years for each count of using a computer to commit a crime and four years for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at www.michiganicac.com.

If you have info regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tip Line at missingkids.org/cybertipline