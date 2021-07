EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens announced that he will be submitting his resignation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Stephens cited his acceptance into the Harvard Kennedy School for Public Policy graduate program as the reason for his resignation.

Stephens will be stepping down August 11. His resignation will be submitted Wednesday, he said.

