LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police have sent its independent investigation of the April 25 shooting of 20-year-old DeAnthony VanAtten to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office for possible criminal charges, 6 News media partner MLive confirmed.

On Monday, East Lansing Police Officers Jose Viera, Jim Menser and Jeff Horn were named in a use of force report relating to the officer-involved shooting at the Lake Lansing Meijer that resulted in VanAtten being wounded.

Two of the three named officers are under investigation for their roles in the shooting. The lawyer for Viera, Mike Nichols, confirmed that Viera is under investigation.

The AG’s office will determine if the ELPD officers were justified in shooting VanAtten as he ran through a crowded Meijer parking lot.

