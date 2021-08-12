East Lansing officials monitoring flooding, DPW to offer free bulk waste, trash collection to those impacted by flood

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing released a press release on Thursday saying that city officials were continuing to monitor flooding after heavy rainfall late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the Red Cedar River will crest at 8.1 feet at 8 p.m. on Friday, which is in the minor flood range.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will provide free bulk waste stickers and yellow trash bags for homes affected by flooding. The disposal service will pick up items damaged by water such as furniture and carpeting, but the DPW requested no construction material.