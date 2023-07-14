EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department unveiled a new way for people to report minor crimes.

The new minor crime reporting system, found on East Lansing’s website, is to be used for incidents such as harassment from an unknown individual, stolen property, damaged property or private property damage accidents.

Police say the new online option is intended as an additional service, and doesn’t preclude somebody from reporting a crime to ELPD over the phone.

Police say when filling out the online form, a person should provide as much detail as possible and wait 72 hours for ELPD to process the report.

If a copy of the police report is required, a copy can be obtained through East Lansing’s Freedom of Information Act email, FOIA@elpolice.com

“We encourage community members who may have experienced a minor crime, such as theft or damage to property, and who do not wish to see a police officer in person, to utilize this new system for conveniently reporting that crime,” East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said in a press release.