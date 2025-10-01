LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has responded to criticism over a heavily publicized incident that took place during Michigan State University Welcome Weekend. The incident involved officers pepper spraying two men police say were fighting, causing some local leaders to claim police overstepped.

Kath Edsall, the Vice Chair of East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission says the officers acted too quickly.

An officer pulling out OC spray.

“I don’t see de-escalation, I don’t see taking a minute to evaluate the situation, I see jumping in and immediately spraying,” said Edsall.

Edsall is disappointed in the officers’ actions and says the two men weren’t given enough time to calm down, but East Lansing Police Chief Jen Brown doesn’t believe her officers did anything wrong.

“They had provided loud verbal commands to break up the fight,” said Brown “By having their presence in uniform and using loud verbal commands, and that did not work, they had the ability to use OC spray without notification.”

OC spray, also known as oleoresin capsicum spray, is the form of pepper spray used by police.

6 News spoke to David Carter, a criminal justice expert from MSU. He says officers gave those involved a fair chance to “break it up” and after that, police must restore order.

Officers detaining one of the men involved in the fight.

“You have to use force to comply and to restore order, and that’s specifically what less lethal tools like OC spray are made for. It’s to help get compliance,” said Carter.

Edsall claims this kind of behavior will destroy community police relationships, but Carter says officers must prioritize restoring order, especially in a chaotic situation like this one.

The two individuals who were sprayed by police — Lonnie Smith, 21, of Okemos and Mason Woods, 22, of East Lansing — were charged with disturbing the peace and cited for misdemeanor disorderly fighting. Woods was also charged with resisting and obstructing a police officer and cited for misdemeanor resisting, hindering, and obstructing.

Police say the two have pretrial dates scheduled for this month, with Smith’s on Oct. 2 and Woods’ on Oct. 23.