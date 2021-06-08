East Lansing Police Commission finds that Black people are 3 times as likely to be stopped by ELPD

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Almost a year in the making. A committee shares its findings into East Lansing police officers are doing their jobs.

Their report shows who is getting stopped by officers the most, And even what type of force officers are using.

At tonight’s meeting, the committee had their chance to spotlight some issues they saw in how the ELPD has been policing, and committee members say this is long overdue, and they are excited to see what the council does with their recommendation.

The report was created by 11 committee members – many with criminal justice backgrounds. It took them seven and a half months of research, discussion, and community outreach to come up with their report on the East Lansing police department.

Tonight, they shared their findings with the city council. Which included a reoccurring theme of racial disparities in police stops and use of force.

According to the committee’s report, Black people living in East Lansing are nearly 3 times more likely to be stopped by ELPD compared to white people. One of the committee members says the data from the report matched what people were saying in their community outreach meeting.

The committee also made a recommendation to the city council to create an independent police oversight commission,aA commission that would focus on helping build a bridge between the police department and the community by being more transparent by investigating use of force complaints, having conversations about criminal justice reforms and sharing information about police stops with everyone.

The city council will start discussing the committee’s report and recommendations