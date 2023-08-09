EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) is excited to host this year’s Ingham County Law Enforcement Touch-a-Truck event on Wednesday.

Vehicles at this year’s event will include police cruisers, a motorcycle, a SWAT vehicle and more!

Law enforcement personnel will be on hand to demonstrate how their vehicles operate for attendees. There will also be K9 officers in attendance.

The event takes place on Aug. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road.

Besides officers and vehicles from the ELPD, other departments from across Ingham County will be represented at this year’s family-friendly event.

The departments involved include the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Michigan State University (MSU) Department of Police and Public Safety and police departments from the cities of Lansing, Mason, Williamston and Leslie, as well as the Meridian and Lansing township police departments.

This event is intended for people of all ages and is free to attend.