EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are searching for 25-year-old Ashana Lamise Smith.

She was last seen in the 100 block of N Harrison Rd. in East Lansing last Sunday around 2:30 PM.

Officials say she was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, and blue Tommy Hilfiger sandals.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-319-6897.