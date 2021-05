EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing Police are attempting to locate Shirley Baughan, 76.

She was last seen wearing light blue tennis shoes, a heavy winter coat, glasses and a grey shirt with butterflies.

Baughan is 5 feet 6 inches tall with an “average build.”

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, text TIP EASTLANSING followed by your message to 888777.