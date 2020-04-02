East Lansing Police Department starts tracking race of each person police come in contact with, here’s what they found

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The East Lansing City Council asked the East Lansing Police Department to start tracking the race of each person that they come in contact with and now the city has released the findings.

“The findings show that we do over police African Americans,” said East Lansing Mayor, Ruth Beier.

The council asked the department to start keeping track after a complaint of excessive force back in February.

The data from February and March of each race the East Lansing Police Department has made contact with

“African Americans make up less than 8 percent of the population and they accounted for 20 percent of the officer initiated contacts, so that’s a problem, that’s too high,” said Beier.

Beier added that the city has been looking over police body camera footage for years.

“We do a random audit of every officer, every few months, but we haven’t looked at race in particular, we just looked to make sure people were doing things by the book,” said Beier.

After a city council meeting discussing the excessive force complaint, involving Uwimana Gasito, the mayor says she was taken back by some of what she heard from the public.

“The data is a result of that case,” said Beier.

She says she wanted to see the numbers for herself.

“Everybody was telling me this happens all the time, and so I said police tell me this doesn’t happen all the time, and then I thought okay there is an easy way to find out,” said Beier.

Beier says that all sworn East Lansing Police officers will attend the Michigan State Fair and Impartial Training this summer at Michigan State University.

“We were doing as we could afford it, and as we had the time, but now, it’s going to be a higher priority,” said Beier.

It’s not just officers who Beier says she wants to be fair, she’s calling on her entire city to do the same.

“What I would really like people to do, is recognize their own inherit bias, not the officers, but everyone in the city, we’ve had a lot of times officers, have to go out to a call because somebody has called and said there’s a black man breaking into the house next door, and the officers get there and it’s a man working on the construction crew,” said Beier.

She says that she hopes this will move the city towards more equity.

“I’m very proud of being the mayor of East Lansing, but it breaks my heart to think that some people don’t feel welcomed here, and I’m going to work very hard to change that,” said Beier.

The mayor says that the city is also working to set up an independent police review division. If someone has a complaint about the police, they can take it to that independent commission, rather than the police department.