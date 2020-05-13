East Lansing Police Department use of force videos released

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Body-worn and in-car camera footage from an arrest made by the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) on December 28, 2019 is now being released to the public.

After a Michigan State Police investigation, East Lansing Police Department’s internal investigation into the Dec. 28, 2019 traffic stop and arrest will be closed.

Background

The Michigan State Police (MSP) recently completed its review of the use of force employed by ELPD officers during two separate arrests on December 28, 2019 and February 9, 2020.

The cases were assigned to the MSP First District Special Investigation Division, which is tasked with conducting MSP internal criminal investigations and investigations involving outside law enforcement officers, among other sensitive cases.

The MSP investigator was provided the ELPD case reports and all associated video in both cases. At the conclusion of the review, the investigator generated two case reports to document his findings.

Findings for Dec. 28, 2019 case report

The case report for the traffic stop and arrest that occurred on December 28, 2019 concludes that, according to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES):

use of force continuum and based on the MSP investigator’s training and experience, the officer’s use of force was appropriate to the individual’s level of resistance and in light of the totality of the circumstances.

Findings for Feb. 9, 2020 case report

The case report for the 7-Eleven altercation and arrests that occurred on February 9, 2020 also concludes that:

the officer’s use of physical controls would be appropriate in light in the totality of the circumstances, although the investigator does note in the report that it is not possible to see specific interactions between the individual being arrested and the officers.

Based on the findings of the MSP review, ELPD’s Response to Resistance Policy and current department-approved training guidelines, ELPD’s internal investigation into the December 28, 2019 traffic stop and arrest will be closed with an exonerated disposition.

The officer placed on paid administrative leave has been re-instated.

The video footage, along with the MSP reports and ELPD documents related to the December 2019 arrest, have been posted at https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/2103/24859/Internal-Investigation—December-2019.

The video footage was initially not released at the formal request of the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office (ICPO) due to pending court proceedings; however, following subsequent communication with the prosecutor’s office, it was determined that the videos will be released by formal request of East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier.

The videos are inserted below:

Related WLNS Coverage on East Lansing Police Use of Force:

MSP completes review of ELPD use of force complaints

East Lansing Police finds no excessive force over controversial arrest

Dozens gather outside to protest East Lansing Police Department

East Lansing officer on administrative leave following an investigation of alleged excessive force

ELPD leadership is currently reviewing the technique of “head stabilization” as a method to gain physical control over a resisting subject during an arrest. There has been informal direction that this technique has been shown to cause harm to arrestees and it should only be used in extreme, articulable circumstances.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, ELPD use of force training sessions in May have been rescheduled to the summer. During the next session, formal re-training on this technique will be undertaken. The possibility of suspect injury, environmental factors, practical techniques and having an articulable reason to employ head stabilization will all be part of this training effort. All ELPD officers will be part of this re-training.

Additionally, the East Lansing City Council plans to move forward with establishing a public safety citizen oversight commission, which will continue to be discussed at upcoming Council meetings this May.

“In light of these arrests and the subsequent investigations, as well as the officer-initiated contact data and the community feedback we have received, we remain committed to moving forward with a public safety oversight commission as quickly as possible, and ELPD has also committed to implementing several departmental changes, some of which have already occurred,” said East Lansing Mayor Ruth Beier. “We will continue to work to make all necessary changes so that everyone feels safe and welcome in the City of East Lansing.”