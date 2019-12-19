East Lansing Police Department warns of scam calls targeting high schoolers

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS):

The East Lansing Police Department has received reports of high schoolers receiving unsolicited phone calls.

The phone calls claimed to offer college entrance exams and study packets.

The caller is described as persuasive and has lead parents to believe that their student requested the information.

The caller asks for an email address and credit card information to reserve the guide.

The ELPD is advising anyone who receives this call to not provide any information.

ELPD is reminding people to never give out personal or bank account information over the phone.