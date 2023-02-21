EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened during the same time as the mass shooting that occurred on MSU’s campus.

On Feb. 13, officers with the East Lansing Police Department said they responded to a traffic crash late in the evening, they even needed to call for assistance from the Meridian Township Police Department.

ELPD said it happened where Saginaw Street splits into Haslett Road.

Officers said they responded around 8:45 p.m. about 30 minutes after the shooting at Michigan State University.

They said one of the vehicles involved drove off, while the person in the other vehicle was critically injured and then died a few days later.

“We have great partners in our law enforcement community that are willing to help out in any way,” said ELPD Captain Chad Pride. “During the incident Monday night, we reached out to our partners, and our partners were more than helpful to assist us in that.”

No arrests have been made and police said they’re asking for anyone who may have seen the collision, or if anyone has direct knowledge of what happened, to reach out to the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220 with any information.