EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is collecting tips for a recent series of assaults.

East Lansing police are asking the public for information on a series of assaults that happened Tuesday evening on Grand River Avenue between Bailey Road and Abbot Road.

Anybody with information about these assaults should contact Proactive Engagement and Community Enhancement (P.E.A.C.E.) Detective Justan Horst by email at jhorst@elpolice.com or by calling 517-927-2281, or Officer Katey Harrison at kharris@elpolice.com or 517-375-1051.