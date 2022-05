EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing Police Department is advising the public of an ongoing investigation on the 2700 block of Marfitt Road.

ELPD said it is investigating a “suspicious death” but did not provide further details.

Police say that they do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.