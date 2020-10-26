East Lansing Police issues 7 citations for violating health orders

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- This Saturday was a game many people thought they wouldn’t see because of Covid-19. MSU played against Rutgers, and campus looked very different than it would on a typical game day.

Michigan State Police Captain Chris Rozman says students followed the rules on campus, and it was a pretty easy weekend for officers.

However, that was not the case for East Lansing Police. The police department issued seven citations this weekend to people who violated city ordinances or public health orders to prevent spread of COVID-19. Citations for noise complaints were issued too, but Chief Steve Gonzalez says as of right now they have not figured out how many.

Chief Gonzalez says, now the Police Department is concerned about how this weekend will go with Halloween and the big showdown between Michigan and Michigan State.

“We’re staffing accordingly Thursday and Friday leading up to actual Halloween and you know you couple that with the UofM game we do expect a very busy weekend,” says Chief Gonzalez.

Right now, the Ingham County health department has capped outdoor gatherings at 25 people… and 10 for indoors. Given the new orders in place and the continued threat of Covid-19 some students we spoke to say, they’re now thinking of alternative ways to celebrate this weekend.

Grace Perry a junior at MSU says she’s going to still dress up for Halloween, but at a friends house, “we were gonna invite people over but like follow the rules of just making it a small gathering but just like close friends.”

Sam Rouzer, a senior says, he may not even go anywhere ” the bars are strict while your there not really worth even going to those.”