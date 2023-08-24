EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As tens of thousands of students settle in at Michigan State University, the East Lansing Police Department is stepping up its visibility this week.

“We want everyone to have fun and enjoy our vibrant downtown,” said ELPD Chief Kim Johnson.

“But we expect that community members will know the rules so they can celebrate responsibly. Share this information with your friends from out of town. Watch out for yourself and each other. As always, if you see something, say something. Don’t hesitate to report something suspicious or to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.”

While officers are there to provide “a reassuring presence” for the community, Johnson says visitors, residents and students will see increased enforcement of local ordinances and state laws.

Among those local ordinances:

Open alcohol containers and marihuana smoking are NOT allowed in any public spaces throughout the City or in the downtown area.

Minors under the age of 21 are not allowed to consume or possess alcohol or marihuana.

Anyone who is in medical distress, or a person accompanying them, can seek medical help without risk of penalty under medical amnesty, including those who are under age 21.

Noise violations may incur significant additional penalties if they occur at a party with amplified sound, that charges for entry and/or has a common source of alcohol such as a keg.

Additional safety measures have been added to downtown East Lansing including enhanced lighting and video technology.

The chief says individuals should be aware of personal safety, including traveling with a friend or a group; using sidewalks; those over 21 who consume alcohol should do so in moderation while alternating with food and water consumption; have a designated driver and be sure to secure items in in the trunk or glove box of parked cars.