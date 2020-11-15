East Lansing Police searching for missing child

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The East Lansing Police Department needs your help searching for a child missing child.
11-year-old Peyton Farner was last seen in the area of Harrison Road and Saginaw Street wearing a green or grey MSU sweatshirt, blue Champion sweatpants and blue Nike shoes with an
orange emblem.
Peyton is 5’2” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has
braces on his teeth.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call the East
Lansing Police Department at (517) 351-4220.