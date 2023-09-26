LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect from this past weekend’s shooting.

The shooting, which police said may have begun as a road rage incident, happened just before midnight on Saturday on Coolidge Road north of Saginaw Street.

The person who was shot received medical treatment on the scene and was taken to Sparrow Hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his mid to late 20s, has long blonde hair worn in a bun, and a mustache with a medium-length blonde beard. He drove a silver, four-door sedan with an unknown Michigan license plate.

ELPD said there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anybody who may have been a witness or has additional information may contact ELPD Detective Jason Cotton at 517-319-6842.