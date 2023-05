EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying two people that vandalized Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on April 23.

According to police, the people captured by security camera footage committed larceny in a building and malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with information may contact Officer Cassidy at (517) 319-6897 or email at tcassidy@elpolice.com.