EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – East Lansing drivers may want to slow down a bit this week.

Over the next few days, the East Lansing Police Department will be increasing patrols around Kensington Road in an effort to catch speeders.

ELPD said they received multiple complaints about speeders on that road.

“Don’t say we didn’t warn ya!! 😜,” an ELPD social media post reads.