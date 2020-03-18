East Lansing Police warn of scammers

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department has reported an instance of a possible scam in which a number calls with a local Michigan area code and claims they are attempting to get in contact with a relative of yours.

The suspected scammer used the alias, “Sarah Marshall,” however, other names may be used.

The caller then said there is a complaint filed against them or the relative and provides a false complaint number, which begins with 8-7-7.

If you receive a call from a number you do not recognize, do not answer.

The police department will not call and give you an 877 or other 800 number to call back.

If officers need to get in touch, we will ask you to email at our official email addresses (name@elpolice.com or name@cityofeastlansing.com) or call the official phone number (517-319-6897 or 517-351-4220.)

East Lansing Police Department complaint numbers follow a specific format, and our cadets, officers, or records personnel can verify complaint numbers.

If you have any concerns a call may be a scam, don’t call back at the number they give you. You can attempt to verify the call with the information above. Be aware, incoming calls can have spoofed numbers. If you don’t believe you are speaking with a city employee, again, use the numbers above. Our emails are also posted on the city website.

East Lansing Police Department will never ask for payment over the phone or with gift cards.