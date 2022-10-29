EAST Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing businesses are getting ready for a busy Saturday night.

Not only is it the Michigan/Michigan State game, but it’s also Halloween weekend.

Local businesses told us how they’re preparing.

“Going to be busy. We don’t think we’re going to pick up until after the game ends and people start making their way back into East Lansing from Ann Arbor, because it’s Hallo-weekend, we are going to be very busy with that.” Emma D’Aoust, General Manager of Barrio Tacos

Although the showdown is not here in Lansing, officials said they expect fans to hit the streets to celebrate game day and Halloween.

The East Lansing Police Department will have extra officers throughout the downtown area Saturday night.

“Our typical weekends, you’ll see anywhere from five to 10 officers that would be in their downtown area, especially during the bar times. In a weekend like this, we’re going to have up to close to 20, if not a little bit more,” said East Lansing Police Captain Chad Price.

East Lansing bars and restaurants are also doubling up on staff Saturday night to prepare for big crowds.

“We want you to come, we want you to have a good time, but with that have respect when you are inside our restaurant. So having respect, understanding we’re all here to have fun but we want to make sure we’re doing it as safe as possible,” D’Aoust said.