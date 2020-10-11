East Lansing Public Library reopens to the public tomorrow

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
East Lansing Public Library_39126

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Book lovers rejoice! The East Lansing Public Library is set to reopen to the public tomorrow after months of being closed.

Things of course- won’t be back to normal just yet. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes per person. Only 40 people will be allowed in at a time and hours will vary.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays the library will open from 11to 6 PM. Thursdays from 2 to 7PM and Saturdays from 1 to 5 PM.
Curbside pickup and mail services will continue. For more information on the library’s reopening plan head to wlns.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar