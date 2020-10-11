East Lansing Public Library reopens to the public tomorrow

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – Book lovers rejoice! The East Lansing Public Library is set to reopen to the public tomorrow after months of being closed.

Things of course- won’t be back to normal just yet. Visits will be limited to 30 minutes per person. Only 40 people will be allowed in at a time and hours will vary.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays the library will open from 11to 6 PM. Thursdays from 2 to 7PM and Saturdays from 1 to 5 PM.

Curbside pickup and mail services will continue. For more information on the library’s reopening plan head to wlns.com