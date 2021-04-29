East Lansing Public School teacher on leave after assignment on slavery

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– An East Lansing Public Schools teacher is on paid administrative leave after giving students an assignment on slavery.

According to the ELPS Superintendent, Dori Leyko, the teacher’s leave is non-disciplinary. She also added that they are “renewing” their investigation after receiving new information.

That’s all Leyko was able to tell 6 News due to the ongoing investigation.

Details on the assignment could not be confirmed at this time.

