East Lansing Public Schools approve plan for both online and in-person learning

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Just after midnight, officials with East Lansing Public Schools approved an education plan that would allow students to return to the classroom and resume remote learning.

This plan would allow students, PreK through 5th grade to start in-person instruction on February 22nd.

For grades 6th through 12th, an in-person instruction option will be available the following week on March 1, 2021.

As for parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their child back to class yet, a remote learning option will remain in place through the rest of the year.

During the meeting, a board member said that roughly 50% of the community did not feel comfortable with students returning to class this year.

The vote to approve the plan passed 6-1.