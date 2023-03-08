EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials with East Lansing Public Schools sent out a notice today that school is closed due to a “concerning social media post.”

The notice said the school is looking into the social media post, and officials will follow up with more information after an investigation by the district and the East Lansing Police Department.

East Lansing Public Schools also posted this message on its Facebook page:

“This morning, we were made aware of a concerning social media post. While there is no direct threat to any specific school building, the post does direct a threat to ‘East Lansing.’

All school buildings will be closed Wednesday, March 8, 2023 to allow time for ELPS and ELPD to gather additional information and investigate this post. We will communicate additional information later today.”

6 News will continue to update this story.