EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Though summertime is nearing for students with East Lansing Public Schools, masks will be required for all starting on Monday.

According to an email sent out by ELPS Superintendent Dori Leyko, a motion was passed that made masking optional starting on April 18 after a Board of Education meeting on April 11.

Language in the motion stipulated that the mask mandate would come back if the CDC risk level for Ingham County increased to Medium or High-level risk.

Due to the change in CDC Risk Levels for Ingham County from Low to Medium, all staff and students are expected to wear a well-fitting mask starting on Monday morning while inside ELPS buildings and on ELPS transportation.

“We will continue to monitor this data and communicate with you should Ingham County decrease to a Low level, when masks will become optional again,” Superintendent Leyko stated in the email.

Each district building will have masks available.

Those who are exempt from masking include those with Medical Mask Exemption forms approved by ELPS.

CDC Risk Levels are updated every Thursday, to monitor Ingham County’s risk level, click here.