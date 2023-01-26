EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Public Schools Board of Education has announced a special meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, following a week of multiple lockdowns.

Notice for the meeting was posted on the East Lansing Public Schools Facebook page on Thursday evening. The meeting will be held in the East Lansing High School auditorium.

The meeting is being announced following an eventful week for East Lansing High School that included a walk out, a postponed basketball game and multiple shelter-in-place lockdowns.