East Lansing Public Schools will remove police during school day; other changes to address racism

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing Public Schools today posted a plan titled, “ELPS Administrators’ Commitment to Action” to address racial inequality in their schools, including the removal of police presence during the school day.

The announcement comes after nearly two and half weeks of nationwide protests and local protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis May 25.

” We must create a school environment where every student feels a sense of safety, belonging and inclusion, and we know that this cannot occur until our Black students feel this way,” they wrote.

Some of those changes include increased training on restorative practices, hiring more Black teachers and staff, sending students and teachers to the Minority Student Achievement Network (MSAN) conference, establishing Equity Teams to review and make changes to processes and policies that disadvantage people of color, sending an administrator to Black Student Union meetings and expanding learning and resources on privilege, implicit bias and microaggressions to administration, faculty and staff.

In the ninth grade English classes, the administration said they will continue to implement and develop the Intercultural Dialogue unit, which can be viewed here.

To read in full depth the changes and actions East Lansing Public Schools is taking, view the Facebook post copied below.