East Lansing removes mask outdoor requirements

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The East Lansing City Council voted to remove the outdoor mask mandate on Tuesday.

Masks will no longer be required outdoors starting at 12:00 a.m. Wednesday May 11.

The council’s decision comes after Michigan State University also reversed its outdoor mask requirements.

The decision also follows the most recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendation, which lifts mask requirements on outdoor gatherings of less than 100 people.

“Taking into account the COVID-19 vaccine distribution progress in our state and recent guidance from the CDC and state, we do feel we are at a point where we can end the outdoor face covering requirement in the downtown,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We are, however, doing this with caution and will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions with the best interest of the community at heart.”

The City of East Lansing still encourages citizens to follow CDC guidelines and to wear a mask in businesses and in large outdoor gatherings like the East Lansing Farmers Market.