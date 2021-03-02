East Lansing restaurant prepares for increased capacity and later curfew starting Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that starting this Friday, restaurants and bars can serve at 50% capacity and stay open until 11 p.m.

Barrio in East Lansing is just one of the restaurants in mid-Michigan preparing for these changes.

Deanna Kascsak is one of the managers at Barrio. She said this increase from 25% to 50% capacity is great for her business.

“It’s gonna make a huge difference. Our 25% capacity is 40 people, so we get to double that now,” Deanna said.

Starting Friday, they’ll be able to use a part of their restaurant they couldn’t use before.

“We do have our mezzanine in the restaurant that we haven’t been able to use yet. So we are gonna be able to use that,” Deanna said.

Another change is restaurants can stay open until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

“In Downtown East Lansing it makes a big difference because from 10 to 11, I feel like we would still be getting good business. And now we will,” Deanna said.

Deanna said she expects these changes to bring in more customers, so she needed to call on more workers to come in.

“Immediately started you know, reaching out to staff to see who could come back and get ready and prepared for it. So we’re excited,” Deanna said.