LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing is seeking teen applicants to serve on the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

“Whenever I have the privilege of working with the young people of East Lansing, I’m always impressed by how deeply they’re thinking about the world and their place in it,” East Lansing Mayor Pro Tem Jessy Gregg said. “I think that the best thing government can do is govern for a better future, so I am excited that we’ve created this opportunity to create a voice for our residents who are going to live in that future.”

The Commission was created by an ordinance earlier this month. It will have nine members between the ages of 14 and 18, according to the ordinance. Each appointee will serve for one year.

Meetings will be held monthly. To apply, visit the City of East Lansing website and download the application.