EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the school year on the horizon, many students will head back to the classroom without some essential items, like menstrual products.

In conjunction with the East Lansing Public Library, East Lansing High School sophomore Lucia Hylen decided to set up a donation box to help support a nonprofit and her community.

It’s called ‘period poverty,’ according to the nonprofit organization Helping Women Period, which provides menstrual products for homeless and low-income people who can’t afford the items.

Hylen, too, is looking to help.

All donations through her drive will be distributed through East Lansing Public Schools all for students at no cost.

Hylen said she wants to help her classmates who face the inability to get proper menstrual products, and added that she’s made great progress so far.

“I learned that period poverty was a thing when my mom sent me this link, and I was like, ‘We should do something about it,'” Hylen said. “It’s been really good; I’ve already raised $200 and it’s already almost full.”

The donation drive runs until Aug. 15. After passing out the donations to ELPS, any extras will be given to the Helping Women Period nonprofit.