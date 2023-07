The East Lansing Summer Concert Series takes place at Ann Street Plaza, on the corner of Albert Avenue and M.A.C. Avenue.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s 2023 Summer Concert Series is getting started Friday, July 7, with a free live performance by East Lansing band Cross Eyed Strangers at 6 p.m.

The performance will be in Ann Street Plaza, which is the corner of Albert Avenue and M.A.C. Avenue in downtown East Lansing.

The organizers are encouraging people to bring a blanket or lawn chair and maybe enjoy a meal on the patio of a nearby restaurant.

