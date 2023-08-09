EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing’s Department of Public Works is hitting the pavement this week, knocking on doors to find out if and where there are lead components within the water distribution system.

DPW plans to replace all lead components in service pipes over the next several years, at no cost to the individual property owners, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The department started going door-to-door Monday to inspect water service pipes entering individual buildings and identify what materials are in the pipes.

The door-to-door survey is part of an ongoing effort to identify lead within the system.

Water pipes are privately owned where they enter a building; however, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) requires water system owners to have a complete inventory of water service pipe material type by Jan. 1, 2025.

DPW said when lead components are left undisturbed, they don’t pose a safety risk; however, identifying the components is critical, and the objective is to replace those components.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Area’s Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, issued in January 2021, require the inventory of service line materials in the upcoming years.

Inspections are free. They usually take about 15 minutes at each property. DPW staff will be wearing a vest with the city’s logo and carrying an identification badge.

All inspections will take place before 6 p.m.

“We appreciate the community`s cooperation in assisting the city with the collection of this important information,” East Lansing Public Works Supervisor Homer Allen said.

If you have questions or want to schedule a water service pipe material survey appointment, you can call DPW at 517-337-9459.

More information is available at www.cityofeastlansing.com/watersurvey.