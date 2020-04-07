East Lansing reminds residents of no more open burning and recreational fires

EAST LANSING, Mich. —The City of East Lansing is reminding residents permits for open burning have been suspended across the State of Michigan in response to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order.

In addition to the suspension of permits for open burning of yard waste and debris, the East Lansing Fire Department has suspended the issuance of permits for recreational fires until further notice. Permits are required for recreational fires in the City of East Lansing per the City Code. This does not include gas or charcoal grills used for cooking.

“The suspension of these permits will allow ELFD personnel to continue to focus its efforts on the COVID-19 crisis, while reducing the potential for fires in the community that could require a large-scale response by our firefighter paramedics,” said ELFD Fire Marshal Raymond Stover. “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during this ongoing public health crisis.”