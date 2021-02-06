East Lansing to turn underground parking garage into a market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of East Lansing is turning an underground parking garage into a farmers and craft market.

It’s part of the city’s recent initiative ‘Daytime, nighttime, anytime’ place project that was originally desiged to help the city rebound from the pandemic. But since we’re still in a pandemic, many precautions have been taken to ensure safety.

The market will have one-way foot traffic, a number of hand-sanitizing stations and people will be asked to move through the market in groups of no more than two at a time.

The bottom level of the M.A.C. Avenue garage is scheduled to be open every other Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., beginning next Sunday, February 14.

East Lansing’s Downtown Development Authority will donate $75,000 twoard the project while the Lansing Board of Water and Light will contribute $5,000.

The entrance will be located beneath the Marriott Hotel on M-A-C between Albert and Linden.