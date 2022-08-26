EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s welcome weekend for students at MSU and that means a lot more of them will be out celebrating the beginning of a new school year.

“We have about 4 or 5 more days so I’m trying to make these count before I get into the books,” student Peyton Pryor said.

Pryor is a senior at MSU and he said he plans to do all he can to enjoy his last year while staying safe when it comes to COVID-19.

“When I’m in the building I really wanna hold on to that mask and make sure it’s covering up so I’m not getting sick. You don’t wanna miss school, especially your senior year,” he said.

Before the start of classes, officer Kirsten Wright said that especially this weekend, the department will be working to welcome students and get to know them.

“We’ve just been trying to make contact with the students, let them know all of the ordinances and what our expectations are here in the city. Also, letting them know what the resources are here at our department as well as on campus.” Officer Wright said.

One East Lansing store worker told 6 News that they’re also preparing for the big return.

“We’ve just had to stock up a lot on the different things that people are the most into, the most popular and we’ve had to have some extra staff around just to make sure we can accommodate the amount of students coming in,” Spartan Spirits employee Colin Pauchnik said.

Despite being short-staffed, ELPD officers say that won’t stop them from protecting and serving their community.

“Our number one concern is a lot of students coming in and not as many of us anymore. We are a little short staffed here at the department, so it is taking a little bit of a teamwork on our end as well as campuses end but we work great as a team here,” Officer Wright said.