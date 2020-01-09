East Lansing woman collecting donations to help Australian wildlife

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Many people around the world are looking for ways to help the animals impacted by the Australian wildfires and one East Lansing woman has a way for you to get involved.

Ecologists in Australia now believe a billion animals may have died in the country’s unprecedented bush fires. Researchers say koalas, kangaroos, and wallabies are among the animals that have perished.

The owner of Nottingham Nature Nook in East Lansing has a personal connection to Australia. She spent three months there studying the grey kangaroo 40 years ago. To watch the wildfires devastate this country is heartbreaking.

Cheryl Connell-Marsh started helping out by collecting donations on Nottingham Nature Nook’s Facebook page for the wildlife impacted.

Australian hospitals are flooded with burned koalas, kangaroos and other rescued animals and are in need of knitted pouches, nests and blankets for the recovering animals.

She said if you have the skills to make these items, she’s collecting them and will pay to ship them over.

“I feel like i had such a strong base of people who has support Nottingham Nature Nook over the years that I feel like I have to turn around and give back, so I’m going to support this and hopefully all my supporters are going to support this,” said Connell-Marsh. “We’re gonna make a difference instead of just being sad about what’s happening over there, we can honestly say we’ve made a difference.”

Knitted donations can be dropped off at the Nottingham Nature Nook. The address is 16848 Towar Ave. East Lansing, Michigan.

The patterns and what is need can be found at the Rescue Craft Co. Facebook page.