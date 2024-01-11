LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An East Lansing woman will face trial in Clinton County on charges connected to an 82-year-old woman’s freezing death.

Colleen Kelly O’Connor, 58, is bound over for trial in the 29th Circuit Court on one count of Second-Degree Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. The charge is a four-year felony.

“Caregivers have a responsibility to act when a vulnerable person in their care faces a dangerous, potentially fatal, situation,” said Nessel.

O’Connor was charged in November. The 82-year-old woman was under O’Connor’s care at Vista Springs Imperial Park at Timber Ridge, an assisted living facility in Clinton County where O’Connor had worked.

O’Connor is alleged to have seen the elderly woman try to go outside without appropriate clothing during single-digit temperatures in the very early morning hours of December 23, 2022.

A snowplow driver found the woman in the parking lot at about 7 a.m., partly buried in snow. An ambulance took her to the hospital, where she died soon after from hypothermia.

The charge against O’Connor alleges that she recklessly failed to act to prevent the woman from going out into the snow storm, which resulted in the woman’s death.