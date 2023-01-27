EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman in East Lansing celebrated a big birthday this week, Zita Pearsall turned 105 years young!

She’s still a pretty active member of the community and enjoys gathering with friends and playing bingo and cards.

She says she still gets around pretty well and she credits her health for the ability to continue enjoying birthdays.

”It just so happens that I happen to be able to live this long, very fortunate to have good health. That’s number one. I thank everybody that has been part of celebrating my birthday,” she said.

For her birthday, 105 different people sent Zita 105 different birthday cards.

Happy birthday, Zita!