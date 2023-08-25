LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced shortly after 8 p.m. that Eastbound I-96 at Williamston Rd. has re-opened.

The stretch had been closed since last night as a result of damage from a deadly F2 tornado that ripped through the region. One man was found dead in his car after the storms went through.

Trucks and other vehicles were in accidents as well as blown over.