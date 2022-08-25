LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Eastern High School football coach Gil Sauceda is being remembered with a high honor.

The Lansing School District is dedicating the Eastern High School football stadium to Sauceda at a special ceremony on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The event is at Eastern Fields, adjacent to the Don Johnson Fieldhouse in Lansing. Several local community figures and members of Sauceda’s family will participate in the dedication ceremony.

Coach Sauceda passed away in 2018 at age 86.

“The Sauceda family and all of the coach’s friends can testify to how dedicated and committed Gil was to the Lansing School District and the students at Eastern High School,” said Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “This dedication will be a celebration of Gil Sauceda’s life and is a reflection of how respected he was in our community.”